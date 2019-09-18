BREAKING NEWS

Trump tweets he’s ordering new sanctions on Iran as Pompeo heads to Saudi Arabia

Posted On 18 Sep 2019
Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted that he’s ordering Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to increase economic sanctions on Iran following the weekend attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities

“I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!,” he tweeted while traveling in California.

Trump made the announcement as Secretary of State MIke Pompeo was headed to Saudi Arabia to discuss how to respond to the attack, which Pompeo has blamed on Iran but Trump has not done so publicly.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

