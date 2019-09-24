BREAKING NEWS

Trump to UN: ‘I will never fail to defend America’s interests’

Posted On 24 Sep 2019
Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead(UNITED NATIONS) — President Donald Trump, addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, said “If you want peace, love your nation.”

“The truth is plain to see: Take pride in your country. If you want democracy, hold onto your sovereignty,” the president said.

“Wise leaders always put their own people and the good of their own country first,” he said.

“The United States does not seek conflict with any other nation. We desire peace, cooperation, and mutual gain with all. But I will never fail to defend America’s interests.” he said.

“One of the greatest security threats facing peace loving nations today is the repressive regime in Iran,” Trump said.

“No nation should subsidize Iran’s blood lust,” Trump said, adding, “It is time for Iran’s leaders to finally put its people first.”

On Afghanistan, the president said, “America’s goal is not go to with these endless wars, wars that never end.”

Saying the U.S. was “pursuing hope of a brighter future in Afghanistan” he said, “We will never stop working to make peace a reality.”

With regard to the immigration issue in the United States that he has made a domestic political priority, the president said, “As long as I am president of the United States … we will enforce our law and protect our borders.”

