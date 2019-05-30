Political News Trump responds to Mueller, calls him 'a true never Trumper' https://linewsradio.com/trump-responds-to-mueller-calls-him-a-true-never-trumper/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump responded harshly to special counsel Robert Mueller for the first time on camera Thursday morning saying “Robert Mueller should have never been chosen” and calling him ‘a true never Trumper.”

The president spoke to reporters as he left for a trip to Colorado a day after Mueller broke more than two years of silence about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether Trump obstructed justice, saying he did not have the “option” of charging the president with a crime but that “if we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so.”

Despite that, Trump insisted, “He said essentially you’re innocent. There was no crime, there was no charge because he had no information.”

The president also said that the special counsel was “certainly conflicted” because of a business dispute he claimed he had with Mueller.

Before speaking to reporters, Trump tweeted that he had “nothing to do with Russia helping me get elected,” however, shortly after tweeting he seemed to walk back that statement.

Russia, Russia, Russia! That’s all you heard at the beginning of this Witch Hunt Hoax…And now Russia has disappeared because I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected. It was a crime that didn’t exist. So now the Dems and their partner, the Fake News Media,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

“The whole thing is a scam. It’s a giant presidential harassment,” Trump said. “Russia did not help me get elected. You know who got me elected? I got me elected. Russia didn’t help me at all,” Trump said, adding that, if anything, Russia helped “the other side” get elected.

“I think it was the same as the report,” Trump said when asked for his reaction to Mueller’s statement. “There’s no obstruction. There’s no collusion. There’s no nothing. It’s nothing but a witch hunt.”

“There was no high crime and there was no misdemeanor,” Trump said when asked about impeachment.

“I don’t see how. They can because they’re possibly allowed … I can’t imagine the courts allowing it,” Trump says when asked if he will be impeached. “To me, it’s a dirty word, the word ‘impeach.’ It’s a dirty, filthy, disgusting word,” he adds https://t.co/WOh4gpeHpt pic.twitter.com/9gNJtK9ijN — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 30, 2019

“I don’t see how… I can’t imagine the courts allowing it,” Trump said. “To me, it’s a dirty word, the word ‘impeach.’ It’s a dirty, filthy, disgusting word,” he said.

