Trump promises ‘financial report of me’ before election, predicts numbers will shock

Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to release a personal “financial report” before the 2020 election and predicted the public will be “extremely shocked” at the extent of his personal holdings and wealth.

He spoke as reports have emerged about government use of Trump properties and military stopovers at airports in their vicinity.

“I will be at some point prior to the election, I will be giving out a financial report of me. And it will be extremely complete. I’m going to give out my financial condition. And you will be extremely shocked at the numbers many, many times what you think,” Trump said, speaking to reporters outside the White House as he left for a trip to North Carolina.

The president, of course, has continued to refuse to release his tax returns. House Democrats investigating Trump’s finances are demanding that his tax returns be turned over, as well as other details about his and his family’s holdings.

Trump was asked about the Pentagon’s use of his properties for overnight stays while Air Force planes are refueled, but he says his financial reports will show he doesn’t need the money. He also again denied that he had suggested Vice President Mike Pence stay at his Doonbeg resort during Pence’s trip to Ireland last week.

“I don’t need to have somebody take a room overnight at a hotel,” Trump said. “So what is happening is the following: Every time you find a person landing in an airplane within 500 miles of something I own — Mike Pence, as an example, his family lives in — he actually told me he stayed there many years ago. But he was there before I bought it, I believe, he said. A long time ago. But he was in Ireland and so he said you know what I will do come I will see my family. I didn’t know about that.”

“But I can say, he has good taste,” Trump added.

