Trump jokingly tells Vladimir Putin not to meddle in the election

Posted On 28 Jun 2019
Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images(OSAKA, Japan) — As he sat next to Russian President Vladimir Putin before their one-on-one meeting at the G-20 summit in Japan Friday, President Donald Trump was asked, “Will you tell Russian not to meddle in the 2020 election?”

“Yes, of course I will,” Trump said.

And then, smiling and playing to the cameras, the president addressed Putin.

“Don’t meddle in the election, president,” he told Putin.

Clearly enjoying the moment, Trump playfully wagged his finger at Putin and repeated himself.

“Don’t meddle in the election,” Trump said again.

The exchange came after the two leaders shared brief pleasantries before the cameras, with Trump saying it was a “great honor” to be with Putin.

“A lot of very positive things going to come out of the relationship, so Vladimir, thank you very much,” Trump said.

The meeting was Trump’s first with Putin since the release of the Mueller report, which documented Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Earlier in the day, Trump and Putin walked out together to a family photo of world leaders gathered at the G-20 summit. Chatting as they walked, the president patted Putin on the back before they parted ways.

Before departing the White House on Wednesday, the president wouldn’t say whether or not he would warn Putin against meddling in the next election.

“I’ll have a very good conversation with him. What I say to him is none of your business,” Trump said.

