Trump COVID-19 live updates: President was on oxygen on Friday, sources say

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has received supplemental oxygen since testing positive for COVID-19, sources tell ABC News, contradicting his doctors’ first briefing on the president’s health Saturday in which they said Trump is fever-free and in “exceptionally good spirits.”

The president was having trouble breathing and received supplemental oxygen on Friday at the White House after his oxygen levels dropped, sources told ABC. This, in part, prompted the president to be transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, late Friday afternoon. He was also experiencing a low-grade fever, chills, nasal congestion and cough on Friday, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter tell ABC.

Dr. Sean Conley told reporters on Saturday that Trump was not on oxygen “right now” but wouldn’t offer a clear, declarative statement about whether the president had received oxygen treatment since testing positive.

Following that statement, the press pool was told by a “source familiar with the president’s health” that Trump’s “vitals over last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care.”

Conley also said the president is “just 72 hours into the diagnosis now,” creating confusion about when the president found out he had COVID-19.

The White House later issued an unsigned statement from Conley saying that he “incorrectly used the term ‘seventy two hours’ instead of ‘day three,'” and that the president was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday.

Trump tweeted Saturday, “Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!”

Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced shortly after midnight Friday that they tested positive for COVID-19.

While it is not clear how Trump, 74, contracted COVID-19, the news that he tested positive came hours after it was revealed that one of his closest advisers, Hope Hicks, had also tested positive.

Since Trump announced he had coronavirus, Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. Ron Johnson, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway have announced they tested positive for COVID-19.

Vice President Mike Pence tested negative on Saturday. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris tested negative on Friday.

Oct 03, 6:47 pm

Biden reluctantly takes aim at Trump administration over PPE, stresses mask use

Former Vice President Joe Biden criticized the White House’s COVID-19 response in not providing adequate personal protective equipment for essential workers on Saturday.

During a virtual town hall hosted by the Amalgamated Transit Union, the Democratic presidential candidate said he was in a “little bit of a spot” because he didn’t want to attack President Trump while he was battling COVID-19. But when asked about the administration’s policies toward transportation workers and a lack of PPE provided to the essential workers, Biden said it was “unconscionable” that “so many transit employees still aren’t provided enough PPE to keep you safe on the job” and that “states, cities and transit agencies had to bid against one another.”

“If that’s not the president’s responsibility, what the hell — what the heck is his responsibility?” he later said.

At another point, Biden said he told some governors not to endorse him because he worried they would “pay a penalty” in terms of getting what they need from the federal government to be able to effectively combat the spread of COVID-19.

“I probably shouldn’t say this but you know me,” Biden said to the moderator, adding that he wasn’t joking.

During the town hall, Biden also emphasized the need to use masks while riding public transit, saying it was “appalling” that anyone would “reject the chance to do the easiest thing possible to save lives.”



“You wear a mask to protect the person next to you. You wear a mask to protect the bus driver,” he said.



Biden joined the event from a studio his campaign constructed at the Queen Theater in downtown Wilmington, Delaware. The union was one of the first to endorse his presidential campaign.

ABC News’ John Verhovek and Molly Nagle contributed to this report.

Oct 03, 6:13 pm

Chris Christie checks into hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis

Hours after announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19, former New Jersey governor and ABC News contributor Chris Christie said he had checked himself into a hospital.

“While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure,” Christie tweeted.

Christie said he checked himself into Morristown Medical Center Saturday afternoon after consulting with his doctors.

“I am thankful for our hardworking medical professionals and look forward to coming home soon,” he added.



Oct 03, 5:16 pm

Trump campaign staff wore masks at event

In a notable shift, just hours after Trump campaign staffers and surrogates campaigned in Iowa on Saturday with no masks, indoors and with no social distancing, the team is now wearing masks at the second stop Saturday on the “Team Trump” bus tour through the state.



Trump campaign spokesperson Marc Lotter posted photos on Twitter of the second stop of the day on the bus tour, with staff outdoors and wearing masks, including Lotter, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Trump Victory senior adviser Eric Branstad.

However, supporters in attendance at the event did not appear to be social distancing, were mostly not wearing masks and many appeared to be in the age range that would put them at a higher risk for coronavirus complications.

ABC News’ Will Steakin contributed to this report.



Oct 03, 4:11 pm

Pence and Harris will be 12-feet apart at debate, as Pence continues to campaign as usual



Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will be 12-feet apart on the debate stage in Salt Lake City Wednesday night, according to sources familiar with the negotiations, following a request from the Biden campaign to have more space between the candidates.

The Trump-Pence campaign had previously said it was open to putting more space between the vice presidential candidates for the seated debate, with Trump 2020 Communications Director Tim Murtaugh calling it “just a matter of moving farther apart at the table.”



Following a negative COVID-19 test Saturday morning, the campaign announced Pence will return to the campaign trail the day after the debate in Salt Lake City, heading over to the battleground state of Arizona for a “Make America Great Again” event in Peoria.

Asked by ABC News Saturday if there would be any changes to health precautions at Pence’s future campaign events, the Trump campaign said it will go on as usual — which means supporters will only be encouraged to follow health guidelines.

The campaign also continued its previously scheduled bus tour through Iowa Saturday, despite the president’s hospitalization. According to a Republican source, there were no discussions on the ground about postponing the events.



Pence’s physician in a memorandum Friday cleared him to “go about his normal activities,” citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that he was “not considered a close contact with any individuals who have tested positive for COVID, including President Donald J. Trump.”



However, Pence was among those in the Rose Garden for the Amy Coney Barrett announcement on Saturday (eight others who were there have tested positive for COVID-19) and he said he was with Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday.



ABC News’ Molly Nagle, Avery Harper, Justin Gomez and Will Steakin contributed to this report.

Oct 03, 2:46 pm

McConnell awaiting Democrats’ approval to postpone Senate schedule for two weeks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Saturday afternoon that he intends to try to postpone the Senate’s schedule for two weeks, as three of his colleagues have tested positive for COVID-19 — but McConnell must get Democrats on board.

“On Monday, I intend to obtain a consent agreement for the Senate to meet in pro forma sessions for the next two weeks. Previously-scheduled floor activity will be rescheduled until after October 19th,” McConnell said in a statement.

He also made clear that judiciary hearings will move forward as planned.

“The Senate Judiciary Committee will convene on October 12th as Chairman Graham has scheduled to begin confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination,” the statement read.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer released a statement in response calling McConnell’s move to recess the Senate while proceeding with Barrett’s confirmation hearings, calling it “reckless and dangerous.”

“If it is too dangerous to have the Senate in session, it is also too dangerous for committee hearings to continue,” Schumer writes.

The change still will not push the full Senate floor vote to confirm Barrett past the election.

ABC News’ Trish Turner and Allie Pecorin contributed to this report.



Oct 03, 2:12 pm

Oct 03, 1:21 pm

Oct 03, 12:49 pm

Trump doing ‘very well,’ no longer has fever, doctor says

Trump “is doing very well” Saturday morning, Dr. Sean Conley, physician to the president, said from Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.



Trump is in “exceptionally good spirits” and is not having difficulty breathing or walking around, Conley said.

“He did have a fever Thursday into Friday and since Friday he’s had nothing,” Conley said, though he would not say how high Trump’s fever was.

“The president’s been fever-free for over 24 hours. We remain cautiously optimistic, but he’s doing great,” Conley said.

“We have monitored his cardiac function, his kidney function, his liver function, all of those are normal,” Conley said.

Trump will be treated with a five-day course of Remdesivir. The president is not on oxygen, Conley said.

“Thursday he had a mild cough with some nasal congestion and fatigue all of which are now resolving and improving,” Conley said. “The team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made.”

Reporters questioned when Trump last had a positive test, but Conley would not answer.

Conley also raised questions about the timeline by saying the president was “72 hours into the diagnosis,” though Trump’s diagnosis was announced to the public about 36 hours ago. A White House administration official told ABC News that Conley “meant it’s day three — not yet 72 hours.”

Conley did not say when Trump would be discharged. “I don’t want to put a hard date on that,” Conley said.

This was Conley’s first on-camera briefing on the president’s condition.

ABC News’ Elizabeth Thomas contributed to this report.



Oct 03, 12:13 pm

Chris Christie tests positive

Former New Jersey governor and ABC News contributor Chris Christie, who helped Trump prep for Tuesday’s debate from the White House on Monday, tweeted Saturday morning, “I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19.”

“I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition,” he wrote.

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

Oct 03, 11:56 am

Oct 03, 11:02 am

Trump rested through evening after experiencing shortness of breath

While the president had experienced a shortness of breath after testing positive for the virus, Saturday morning he is not having difficulty breathing, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

Trump went to Walter Reed Medical Center after experiencing a low-grade fever, chills, nasal congestion and cough. The president still has those symptoms on Saturday, multiple sources said.

Trump rested well through the night as doctors continue to monitor and evaluate him through the weekend to determine when he can return to the White House, sources told ABC News. As of Saturday morning, the president was still feeling fatigued but was signing papers and working, the sources said.

The president is still not considering any transition of power to Vice President Mike Pence. However, the president is worried, as coming down with the virus has spooked him and top aides, sources said.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who stayed at Walter Reed with the president overnight, tested negative for COVID-19 again Saturday morning.



ABC News’ Katherine Faulders and John Santucci contributed to this report.

Oct 03, 10:45 am

Donald Trump Jr. tests negative

Donald Trump Jr., who attended Tuesday’s debate with the president, tweeted Saturday that he’s tested negative.

“I’ll give it a few more days out of and [sic] abundance of caution and test again and if I’m clear I’ll be back to work asap,” he tweeted.

“Thanks to all those who so lovingly have reached out … It truly means a lot to us,” he added.

Thanks to all those who so lovingly have reached out about @realDonaldTrump and the rest of the family. It truly means a lot to us. I tested negative so I’ll give it a few more days out of and abundance of caution and test again and if I’m clear I’ll be back to work asap. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 3, 2020

