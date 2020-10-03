Trump COVID-19 live updates: President was on oxygen on Friday, sources say

Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesBY: WILLIAM MANSELL, LIBBY CATHEY AND EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC NEWS

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump “is doing very well” Saturday at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where he’s being treated for COVID-19, his doctor said.

Trump was hospitalized Friday evening after experiencing a low-grade fever, chills, nasal congestion and cough, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter tell ABC News. Trump’s doctor said Saturday that he no longer has a fever. The president’s “mild cough,” nasal congestion and fatigue are “resolving and improving,” the doctor added.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump have been in isolation since announcing shortly after midnight Friday that they tested positive for COVID-19.

While it is not clear how Trump, 74, contracted COVID-19, the news that he tested positive came hours after it was revealed that one of his closest advisers, Hope Hicks, had also tested positive. Hicks traveled with Trump to Ohio for the debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a rally on Wednesday.

Since Trump announced he and the first lady had coronavirus, Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. Ron Johnson, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway have announced they tested positive for COVID-19.

Vice President Mike Pence tested negative on Saturday. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris tested negative on Friday.

Oct 03, 2:12 pm

Trump was on oxygen on Friday, sources say

Sources close to Trump tell ABC News the president was having trouble breathing and received supplemental oxygen on Friday at the White House after his oxygen levels dropped. This in part prompted the president to be transferred to Walter Reed Hospital late Friday afternoon.

In addition, following that health assessment provided by doctors a Walter Reed, a senior administration official told ABC News that “according to [the president’s physician] Dr. [Sean] Conley, the next 48 hours are critical for monitoring of potential illness progression.” This official added that some of the president’s vitals Friday morning were “concerning.”

The pool was told by a “source familiar with the president’s health” that Trump’s “vitals over last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

As of Saturday morning, the president’s medical team said in their briefing he is not currently on supplemental oxygen.

At one point, the president’s doctor said, “yesterday and today he was not on oxygen” but in another answer later he said, “Thursday, no oxygen. None at this moment. And yesterday with the team, while we were all here, he was not on oxygen.”

Asked whether Trump has experienced difficulty breathing, Conley said, “No. No, he has not. Never did.”

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders and John Santucci contributed to this report.

Oct 03, 1:21 pm

Oct 03, 12:49 pm

Trump doing ‘very well,’ no longer has fever, doctor says

Trump “is doing very well” Saturday morning, Dr. Sean Conley, physician to the president, said from Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.



Trump is in “exceptionally good spirits” and is not having difficulty breathing or walking around, Conley said.

“He did have a fever Thursday into Friday and since Friday he’s had nothing,” Conley said, though he would not say how high Trump’s fever was.

“The president’s been fever-free for over 24 hours. We remain cautiously optimistic, but he’s doing great,” Conley said.

“We have monitored his cardiac function, his kidney function, his liver function, all of those are normal,” Conley said.

Trump will be treated with a five-day course of Remdesivir. The president is not on oxygen, Conley said.

“Thursday he had a mild cough with some nasal congestion and fatigue all of which are now resolving and improving,” Conley said. “The team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made.”

Reporters questioned when Trump last had a positive test, but Conley would not answer.

Conley also raised questions about the timeline by saying the president was “72 hours into the diagnosis,” though Trump’s diagnosis was announced to the public about 36 hours ago. A White House administration official told ABC News that Conley “meant it’s day three — not yet 72 hours.”

Conley did not say when Trump would be discharged. “I don’t want to put a hard date on that,” Conley said.

This was Conley’s first on-camera briefing on the president’s condition.

ABC News’ Elizabeth Thomas contributed to this report.



Oct 03, 12:13 pm

Chris Christie tests positive

Former New Jersey governor and ABC News contributor Chris Christie, who helped Trump prep for Tuesday’s debate from the White House on Monday, tweeted Saturday morning, “I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19.”

“I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition,” he wrote.

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

Oct 03, 11:56 am

Oct 03, 11:02 am

Trump rested through evening after experiencing shortness of breath

While the president had experienced a shortness of breath after testing positive for the virus, Saturday morning he is not having difficulty breathing, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

Trump went to Walter Reed Medical Center after experiencing a low-grade fever, chills, nasal congestion and cough. The president still has those symptoms on Saturday, multiple sources said.

Trump rested well through the night as doctors continue to monitor and evaluate him through the weekend to determine when he can return to the White House, sources told ABC News. As of Saturday morning, the president was still feeling fatigued but was signing papers and working, the sources said.

The president is still not considering any transition of power to Vice President Mike Pence. However, the president is worried, as coming down with the virus has spooked him and top aides, sources said.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who stayed at Walter Reed with the president overnight, tested negative for COVID-19 again Saturday morning.



ABC News’ Katherine Faulders and John Santucci contributed to this report.

Oct 03, 10:45 am

Donald Trump Jr. tests negative

Donald Trump Jr., who attended Tuesday’s debate with the president, tweeted Saturday that he’s tested negative.

“I’ll give it a few more days out of and [sic] abundance of caution and test again and if I’m clear I’ll be back to work asap,” he tweeted.

“Thanks to all those who so lovingly have reached out … It truly means a lot to us,” he added.

Thanks to all those who so lovingly have reached out about @realDonaldTrump and the rest of the family. It truly means a lot to us. I tested negative so I’ll give it a few more days out of and abundance of caution and test again and if I’m clear I’ll be back to work asap. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 3, 2020

