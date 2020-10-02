Trump COVID-19 live updates: President has ‘mild symptoms,’ Biden tests negative

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

By WILLIAM MANSELL and EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are in isolation with what some are calling “mild” symptoms after announcing overnight that they tested positive for COVID-19.

White House Dr. Sean Conley wrote in a memorandum: “This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalescence.”

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump tweeted overnight. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Following a rally that Trump cut short on Wednesday, top aides observed the president not feeling his best, as he appeared exhausted and fatigued, multiple sources told ABC News. Given the intensity of his rally schedule, some believed his fatigue stemmed from being on the road, while others began to think it could be coronavirus.

The first lady tweeted, “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

While it is not clear how Trump, 74, contracted COVID-19, the news comes just four hours after it was revealed that one of the president’s closest advisers, Hope Hicks, had also tested positive.

Hicks traveled with Trump to Ohio for the debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a rally on Wednesday.

Hicks was also on Marine One, the president’s helicopter, when it left the White House to fly to Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday. She was seen walking to the helicopter with fellow top presidential advisers, such as Stephen Miller, Dan Scavino and Jared Kushner. None of them were wearing masks.

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl reports that Hicks is experiencing symptoms.

“Not only did she test positive but we’ve also been told that she is symptomatic,” Karl said Friday. “She is sick.”

In light of Trump’s positive coronavirus test, the president has canceled Friday’s rally. His only scheduled event is a closed press call on COVID-19 support to “vulnerable seniors.”

After holding an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June that was lightly attended, the Trump campaign paused official rallies until mid-August. Since then, however, Trump has held 20 rallies. He held 15 rallies in September alone.

Here is how the news is developing on Friday. All times Eastern:

5:25 p.m.: Trump to head to Walter Reed

President Trump is expected to depart shortly for Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland after experiencing a low-grade fever, chills, nasal congestion and cough, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter tell ABC News.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters Friday morning that the president had “mild symptoms.”

Overnight, when it was announced that Trump and the first lady tested positive, White House Dr. Sean Conley wrote in a memorandum, “the President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalescence.”



4:48 p.m.: Biden said he received 2 negative tests Friday morning

While speaking in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday afternoon, former Vice President Joe Biden said he received two negative tests for COVID-19 on Friday morning before traveling.

His wife, Jill Biden, also tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday, the Bidens’ primary care physician said.

The Democratic presidential nominee said in his speech in Grand Rapids, “I would like to start by acknowledging which I’m sure all of you do as well, sending my prayers for the health and the safety of the first lady and president.”

“My wife, Jill, and I pray that they will make a quick and full recovery,” he said. “This is not a matter of politics. It’s a bracing reminder to all of us that we have to take this virus seriously. It is not going away automatically.”

Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff also tested negative on Friday, according to a Harris aide. The aide said they would continue on their planned travel to Las Vegas and Greensboro, North Carolina, respectively.



4:20 p.m.: Trump treated with polyclonal antibody cocktail

Trump, who is “fatigued,” has been treated with a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail, according to a statement from his physician.

“He completed the infusion without incident,” the physician said.

Melania Trump “remains well with only a mild cough and headache,” Trump’s physician said.

The rest of the First Family tested negative on Friday, the physician said.



4:10 p.m.: Pelosi tests negative



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, a spokesperson said. The test was “out of an abundance of caution.”



3:45 p.m.: McEnany says White House deemed it safe for Trump to go to Bedminster Thursday

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Friday that it was “deemed safe” for the president to travel to an event in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Thursday even after the White House learned Hicks tested positive. McEnany said White House operations made that decision but did not elaborate on who she meant.

During a gaggle outside the White House McEnany said Trump was “feeling good” but had “mild symptoms.” She declined to elaborate on his exact symptoms.

McEnany said that the White House made Trump’s positive test public “within an hour” of the president being “assured that he had indeed tested positive.”

The Trump campaign on Friday emailed donors who attended Thursday’s fundraiser in Bedminster, urging them to contact their medical provider if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The email, obtained by ABC News, said due to “Trump Victory-protocol no attendees were allowed within 6 ft of President Trump at the event.”

3:35 p.m.: Mask wearing remains personal choice for White House staffers, official says



Mask wearing will still not be required at the White House and will instead remain a personal choice, even in light of the Trumps’ positive tests, a White House official said.

Asked if any other changes would be made to COVID-19-related protocols, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere referred back to a Thursday night statement which said: “The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously. White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling.”



3 p.m.: Cleveland aware of 11 cases stemming from pre-debate planning and set up

The City of Cleveland said it is aware of 11 COVID-19 cases stemming from pre-debate planning and set-up for Tuesday night’s presidential debate there.

Out-of-state residents have the majority of cases, according to the city’s statement.

The Cleveland Health Department said it will continue to follow its contact tracing process.

Besides Trump, Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace, only White House officials and guests were seen without masks at the debate. Several ignored requests from organizers to wear one.

On Tuesday night, while on the debate stage in Cleveland, Trump mocked Biden for wearing masks.

“I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask,” Trump said. “He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”



2:25 p.m.: Pence fills in for Trump on scheduled conference call

Trump did not participate in the only event listed on his public schedule today, sources tell ABC News.

He was slated to host a 12:15 p.m. phone call on COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors, according to his public schedule. However, Vice President Mike Pence stepped in to host instead.

Pence and second lady Karen Pence’s COVID-19 tests came back negative, press secretary Devin O’Malley said Friday morning.

“Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day,” O’Malley tweeted. “This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19.”

Pence “plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events,” Trump’s campaign manager said Friday.

Pence’s physician in a statement said the vice president does not need to quarantine because he “is not considered a close contact with any individuals who have tested positive for COVID, including President Donald J. Trump.”

“Pence remains in good health and is free to go about his normal activities,” the physician said.

Pence tweeted that he’s praying for the Trumps’ recovery.

2 p.m.: Campaign events involving Trump will be postponed or virtual

Campaign events involving Trump will be postponed or become virtual events, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement.

“Previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed,” Stepien said. “All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis.”

In an all-staff email, Stepien informed his team that staff members who’ve been exposed to “someone testing positive should immediately begin self-quarantine.”

Stepien said that while “some public events will be taken down” the campaign office in Arlington will remain open.

1:37 p.m.: At least one White House staffer tests positive on Friday

At least one junior employee who works in the West Wing has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to administration sources. It was not immediately clear when and if this person was around Trump or Hicks.



1:30 p.m.: Pennsylvania Health Dept. encourages attendees of Trump rally to download contact tracing app

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health is urging anyone who was at Trump’s Saturday rally in Middletown to download the COVID Alert PA tracing app.

“If you test positive, you can alert those you came in close contact with anonymously through the app,” the health department said in a statement. “Anyone who needs a test can get one. If you are feeling sick and need to be tested, please contact your health care provider or visit health.pa.gov to find a testing location near you.”



1:10 p.m.: Notre Dame president tests positive after visiting White House

Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university. He had been self-quarantining after he “learned that a colleague with whom he has been in regular contact tested positive for COVID-19,” it said.

“My symptoms are mild and I will continue work from home,” he said in a statement.

Jenkins was at the White House on Saturday when Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee. He had been criticized for not wearing a mask at the White House event and later apologized.

At least four other people at Saturday’s event in the Rose Garden have also tested positive: the president and first lady, adviser Hope Hicks and Sen. Mike Lee.



1:05 p.m.: DNC Chair Tom Perez, who was in front row at debate, tests negative for COVID-19

Chair of the Democratic National Committee Tom Perez, who sat in the front row at Tuesday night’s presidential debate, has tested negative for COVID-19, a source familiar with the situation confirms to ABC News.

12:20 p.m.: Biden, Harris test negative

The Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his wife, Jill Biden, tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday, their primary care physician said.

Biden said he is wishing for a “swift recovery” for Trump and the first lady, tweeting Friday morning, “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

Biden is scheduled to attend a Friday afternoon event in Michigan.

Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff also tested negative on Friday and will continue on their planned travel to Las Vegas and Greensboro, North Carolina, respectively, according to a Harris aide.

On Tuesday night, while on the debate stage in Cleveland, Trump mocked Biden for wearing masks.

“I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask,” Trump said. “He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

12:05 p.m.: Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus days after visiting White House

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lee was at the White House on Saturday when Amy Coney Barrett was announced as Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Lee then met with Barrett on Tuesday.

“Unlike the test I took just a few days ago while visiting the White House, yesterday’s test came back positive,” Lee tweeted Friday. “On advice of the Senate attending physician, I will remain isolated for the next 10 days.”

10:55 a.m.: Trump has ‘mild symptoms,’ chief of staff says



Trump has “mild symptoms,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters Friday morning.

Trump is “not only in good spirits but very energetic,” Meadows said.

“I’m optimistic that he’ll have a very quick and speedy recovery,” he added.

Dr. Scott Atlas, special adviser on coronavirus to the president, told Fox News Friday morning that he expects Trump and the first lady to make a “complete, full and rapid recovery.”

“I anticipate he’ll be back on the road and in full swing,” Atlas said.

In light of Trump’s positive coronavirus test, the president has canceled Friday’s rally.

After holding an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June that was lightly attended, the Trump campaign paused official rallies until mid-August. Since then, however, Trump has held 20 rallies. He held 15 rallies in September alone.

10:30 a.m.: Amy Coney Barrett tests negative

A senior White House official said Judge Amy Coney Barrett tested negative for the coronavirus Friday and has been testing negative during daily tests.

Barrett has spent significant time lately with the White House Chief of Staff and White House counsel, along with other White House officials.



9:35 a.m.: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump test negative

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday, White House spokeswoman Carolina Hurley tweeted.



8:45 a.m.: Biden says he’s wishing for a ‘swift recovery’

On Tuesday night, Trump was on the debate stage in Cleveland with the Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden.

At the debate, Trump mocked Biden for wearing masks.

“I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask,” Trump said Tuesday. “He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

Biden said he is wishing for a “swift recovery” for Trump and Melania, saying, “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

Two sources tell ABC News that Biden is being tested Friday morning and that a statement should be coming from the campaign shortly. Jill Biden, who was at Tuesday’s debate, will also be tested Friday, the Biden campaign said.

Kamala Harris tested negative on Thursday as part of the campaign’s routine testing, according to a Harris aide.



8 a.m.: Pence tests negative

It’s unknown how Trump’s diagnosis will impact the second debate and next week’s vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.

Pence and second lady Karen Pence’s COVID-19 tests came back negative, Devin O’Malley, Pence’s press secretary, said Friday morning.

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery,” O’Malley tweeted.

Pence tweeted that he’s praying for the Trumps’ recovery.

“Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania,” Pence tweeted.

