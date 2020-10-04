Trump COVID-19 live updates: Bodyman for Trump tests positive

Official White House Photo by Amy RossettiBY: JON HAWORTH, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — The mystery surrounding President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and condition deepened Saturday after several rounds of confusing and contradictory information from the White House and the president’s medical staff.

Amid the swirl of developments, sources told ABC News that Trump, who remains hospitalized, had been given supplemental oxygen and experienced shortness of breath, a potentially worrisome picture that appeared to contradict both the rosier statements from Trump’s doctor and assessments that he was doing well both on Twitter and elsewhere.

Speaking outside Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday, Trump’s physician would not offer a clear, declarative statement about whether the president had received oxygen treatment since testing positive.

The press pool was told soon after by a “source familiar with the president’s health” that Trump’s “vitals over last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care.”

The lack of transparency and clarity from the White House contributed to a troubling pattern surrounding the events of the last week, including learning of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis by a media leak, as the U.S. faces a potential crisis of governance just a month before the election.

Numerous questions remained including how many people at the highest levels of government had been exposed after a week of events involving the president where social distancing and mask-wearing were lax and the integrity of the testing efforts at the White House and elsewhere.

Since Trump announced he had coronavirus, Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. Ron Johnson, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway have announced they tested positive for COVID-19.



Latest headlines:

Rudy Giuliani says Trump ‘felt pretty bad the first day’

Bodyman for Trump tests positive

Here is how the news is developing today. All times Eastern.

Oct 04, 8:06 am

Rudy Giuliani says Trump ‘felt pretty bad the first day’

Rudy Giuliani said on Fox News on Sunday morning that he held about a 35 to 40 minute phone conversation with Trump on Saturday where they went over his health and the campaign.

“I had to kind of get him off the phone so he went back and rested,” Guiliani said in the interview.

Giuliani says the president told him that he “felt pretty bad the first day”, but, as of 3 p.m. on Saturday that he “felt perfectly fine”, had no fever and was a little tired.

Giuliani also commented on his own personal health and said he got tested two days ago and will be tested again “probably tomorrow.”

Giuliani said he tested negative and currently has no symptoms of COVID-19.

Oct 04, 4:43 am

Bodyman for Trump tests positive

Nick Luna, the current director of Oval Office Operations and bodyman to President Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News tonight.

Luna travels with the president pretty much wherever he goes and sources with direct knowledge tell ABC News that Luna was with Trump on most of his travels this week, including most recently a trip with the president and Hope Hicks, who later tested positive for COVID, on Wednesday. He did not travel to Trump’s fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Thursday.

Luna’s positive test could have other implications: He is married to another White House aide who happens to be an assistant to Jared Kushner, the president’s senior advisor and son-in-law.



