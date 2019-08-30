BREAKING NEWS

Trump cancels trip to Poland to stay in US as Hurricane Dorian moves toward Florida

Posted On 29 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Political News Trump cancels trip to Poland to stay in US as Hurricane Dorian moves toward Florida https://linewsradio.com/trump-cancels-trip-to-poland-to-stay-in-us-as-hurricane-dorian-moves-toward-florida/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

Bartek71/iStock(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump canceled his trip to Poland and said he will send Vice President Mike Pence in his place this weekend so that he can stay in Washington and monitor Hurricane Dorian.

“To ensure that all resources of the federal government are focused on the arriving storm, I have decided to send our vice president, Mike Pence, to Poland this weekend, in my place,” Trump said Thursday at the beginning of an unrelated White House ceremony. “It’s something very important for me to be here. The storm looks like it could be a very, very big one indeed.”

Trump said he had spoken to Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and added that he would reschedule his visit “in the near future.”

“Our highest priority is the safety and security of the people in the path of the hurricane,” Trump said.

Dorian on Thursday strengthened and took aim at Florida, after tearing through the Caribbean on Wednesday. Florida’s governor declared a state of emergency in every county, while his counterpart in Georgia made the same declaration for a dozen counties.

The president and first lady had planned to travel to Poland this weekend to “attend commemorative ceremonies and visit memorial sites” tied to World War II in the Polish capital, Warsaw.

They had originally planned to stop in Denmark, too, but Trump cancelled that leg of the trip last week after Denmark’s prime minister dismissed his idea of buying Greenland as “absurd.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
72°
few clouds
humidity: 56%
wind: 6mph WNW
H 71 • L 69
81°
Fri
76°
Sat
72°
Sun
74°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup