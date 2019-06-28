BREAKING NEWS

Trump blasts ‘fake news’ in front of Putin at G-20 summit

Posted On 28 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Political News Trump blasts 'fake news' in front of Putin at G-20 summit https://linewsradio.com/trump-blasts-fake-news-in-front-of-putin-at-g-20-summit/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — As they met during the G-20 meeting in Japan, President Donald Trump appeared to commiserate with Russian President Vladimir Putin over their shared dislike for the news media. “Fake news,” Trump remarked to Putin, in a video posted by Ruptly, the digital arm of the Russian government-funded television network RT. “Great term, isn’t it? You don’t have that problem. We have it, you don’t.”

“We also have, it’s the same,” Putin responded in English.

President Trump has long been vocal about his distaste for the news media, but Friday’s exchange with Putin was a rare look at the president of the United States disparaging reporters in the presence of the president of Russia, where violence against journalists since he first took office in 2000 has been a real problem.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 28 journalists have been killed in Russia between 2000 and 2019.

The conversation, captured only by Russian state videographers, appeared to have occurred before the U.S. press pool camera was set up, although the official photographers for both U.S. and Russian were present at the room where the bilateral meeting was held at that time.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
86°
broken clouds
humidity: 51%
wind: 9mph SSW
H 84 • L 82
85°
Sat
78°
Sun
82°
Mon
83°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup