Trump and conservatives go after Greta Thunberg following UN climate change speech

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump appeared to take a sarcastic dig at climate change activist Greta Thunberg after her impassioned speech Monday at the United Nations Climate Summit.

”People are suffering, people are dying, entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth,” Thunberg said during her speech.

The video of her speech went viral, with many climate change activists across the world giving her praise. Also going viral, a video of Thunberg staring at Trump as he arrived at the UN Monday.

In response, Trump tweeted his own take on her speech saying, “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

Thunberg did not name Trump or any of the world leaders during her speech.

The president briefly attended the UN Climate Summit, although he arrived after Thunberg’s speech.

Later that evening, Michael Knowles of the conservative news site Daily Wire, attacked Thunberg on Fox News labeling her has a “mentally ill Swedish child.”

“The climate hysteria movement is not about science,” Knowles said. “If it were about science, it would be led by scientists, rather than by politicians and a mentally ill Swedish child who is being exploited by her parents and by the international left.”

Critics have denounced Knowles comment and Fox News has apologized for the “disgraceful” comment, according to the Washington Post.

“The comment made by Michael Knowles who was a guest on The Story tonight was disgraceful — we apologize to Greta Thunberg and to our viewers,” a spokesperson for the network told The Washington Post in a statement.

