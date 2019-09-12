U.S. NEWS Tropical threat develops in Atlantic, may bring more rain to hard-hit Bahamas https://linewsradio.com/tropical-threat-develops-in-atlantic-may-bring-more-rain-to-hard-hit-bahamas/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

ABC News(NEW YORK) — As a tropical system developing in the Atlantic threatens the hard-hit Bahamas, the Midwest is recovering from — and facing more — severe weather.

Over 78,000 customers lost power in Michigan overnight as the powerful rain and winds toppled trees and downed power lines.

Wednesday was also the second night of heavy rain for the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, area.

In Sioux Falls, South Dakota’s largest city, at least three twisters — all EF2s — touched down Tuesday night. No serious injuries were reported.

These were the first tornadoes to touch down in Sioux Falls since June 2001.

32 million Americans are in the storm zone Thursday night

Thirty-two million Americans are in the storm zone Thursday night from the Plains to Chicago to Washington, D.C.

A line of severe storms will develop Thursday night stretching from Wisconsin to Oklahoma, bringing damaging winds. Large hail and tornadoes are also possible for parts of Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

In Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., scattered storms may hit during the evening rush hour.

New system in the Atlantic

Meanwhile, a system forming over the Bahamas has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next several days as it moves through the northwestern Bahamas and toward Florida by the weekend.

The potential storm could take two different paths: moving across south Florida and into the Gulf, or along the east coast of Florida and potentially near the Carolinas, bringing rain, gusty winds and rough surf.

Regardless of development, the disturbance will bring some heavy rain and gusty winds Thursday and Friday to parts of the Bahamas that were decimated by Hurricane Dorian.

