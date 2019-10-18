U.S. NEWS Tropical storm warnings issued from Louisiana to Florida as storm takes aim https://linewsradio.com/tropical-storm-warnings-issued-from-louisiana-to-florida-as-storm-takes-aim/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Tropical storm warnings have been issued from Louisiana through the Florida Panhandle as a storm takes aim at the Sunshine State.

The system is expected to develop into Tropical Storm Nestor on Friday afternoon.

Nestor will then make landfall along the Florida Panhandle near Panama City sometime Saturday morning.

The biggest threat with this storm will be storm surge, as ocean water could rise up to 5 feet from Apalachicola to Cedar Key, Fla. Water could rise up to 4 feet as far south as Clearwater.

Storm surge warnings have been issued from Apalachicola to Clearwater.

Up to 6 inches of rain is possible in the Florida Panhandle.

Winds aren’t forecast to be too strong, with gusts near 50 mph possible.

The storm is forecast to weaken after landfall as it crosses through Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

About 2 to 4 inches of rain could fall in the Carolinas.

By Sunday night, after the storm crosses the Carolinas, it could spread some rain and gusty winds into the Mid-Atlantic and even into the coastal areas of the Northeast, from New Jersey to New York City and into southern New England.

