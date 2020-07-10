Tropical Storm Fay heads toward New York City, New Jersey coast

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News



(NEW YORK) — A tropical storm warning for the entire New Jersey coast, New York City, Long Island and all of the Connecticut coastline has been issued as Tropical Storm Fay’s path moves north on Friday.

Fay has winds of 50 mph on Friday morning and is moving north at 10 mph, according to the 5 a.m. National Hurricane Center advisory.

A flash flood warning was issued for Delaware and Maryland on Friday morning.

Rainfall rates could reach three to six inches per hour in Delaware, the National Weather Service warned. In Worcester County, Maryland, over 3.5 inches of rain already fell on Friday morning.

Fay will bring heavy rain into the Philadelphia area later Friday morning and into New York City by the afternoon.

Tropical Storm Fay’s forecasted path shows it making landfall somewhere along the New Jersey coast on Friday.

As the center of Fay makes landfall, it will move right over or near New York City late Friday evening and then head north up the Hudson Valley and into Vermont on Saturday.

The biggest threat with Fay will not be damaging winds but flash flooding. Some areas could see three to five inches of rain by Friday night. In some areas, seven inches of rain is possible.

Winds will be gusty along the coast, 40 to 50 mph, but no major wind damage is expected from this weak tropical storm.

Flash flood watches extend from Maryland to Massachusetts.

Tornadoes cannot be ruled out in the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast on Friday and Saturday.

Tropical Storm Fay is already the sixth named storm of the 2020 hurricane season, which is the earliest at this point in the year ever. In 2005, the busiest hurricane season on record, the sixth named storm was recorded on July 22.

