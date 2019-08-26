U.S. NEWS Tropical Storm Dorian forecast to become hurricane later this week, heatwaves continue West and South https://linewsradio.com/tropical-storm-dorian-forecast-to-become-hurricane-later-this-week-heatwaves-continue-west-and-south/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Dorian is continuing to gain strength as it moves through the eastern Caribbean and is now forecast to become a hurricane as it passes to the south of Puerto Rico later this week.

Tropical Storm Warnings have currently been issued for Barbados, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The path of the Tropical Storm is currently forecast to make landfall on the east coast of the Dominican Republic early Thursday morning but is expected to weaken significantly after that with no heavy impact set for the U.S.

There is another tropical low pressure system developing off the Southeastern U.S. coast which could develop into a tropical depression or even turn into Tropical Storm Erin. The low pressure system, however, is forecast to move away from the coast causing only high surf in the region.

Elsewhere, dry weather and gusty winds that started several brush fires in California Sunday look like they will continue into Monday with numerous heat and fire alerts issued as a new heat wave is expected to blanket the region from Arizona to Oregon. Red Flag Warnings have also been issued for possible fires from Utah to Wyoming Monday afternoon.

Record heat is also expected in the South where Midland, Texas recorded a new all-time high in August Sunday at 108 Fahrenheit. More heat and humidity is also expected from New Mexico to Arizona.

The Midwest, however, is a different story. Flooding and severe storms moved through the region producing flash flooding and damaging winds. Nine inches of rain fell in northern Alabama producing major flash flooding in the cities of Florence and Muscle Shoals over the weekend.

A new storm system is moving into the Plains Monday with more severe weather expected from Oklahoma to Illinois with threats of damaging winds, large hail, and possible tornadoes.

