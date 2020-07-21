‘Trolls World Tour’ tops Fandango video-on-demand list for the past week

Universal(LOS ANGELES) — Trolls World Tour, a movie that came to streaming after COVID-19 shut down movie theaters nationwide, apparently continues to do a brisk business at home.

The movie, which features the voices of Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson, Oscar-winner Sam Rockwell, and rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, among others, topped the top 10 most popular streaming list for last week, according to newly released data from the streaming service FandangoNow.

Coming in second is a new release, the Afghanistan war drama The Outpost. Pete Davidson’s The King of Staten Island placed third, with the animated Scoob and the Kevin Bacon/Amanda Seyfried thriller You Should Have left rounded out the top five.

Here’s the top-ten list from Fandango Now’s most popular titles for the week ending July 20, 2020.

1. Trolls World Tour

2. The Outpost

3. The King of Staten Island

4. Scoob!

5. You Should Have Left.

6. Force of Nature

7. The Invisible Man (2020)

8. Archive

9. Bad Boys for Life

10. Irresistible

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More