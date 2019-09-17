BREAKING NEWS

Trebek setback: ‘Jeopardy!’ host undergoing chemotherapy again, says, “The thought of passing on doesn’t frighten me”

Posted On 17 Sep 2019
ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is remaining upbeat, despite revealing that he needed to undergo another round of chemotherapy to treat Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Trebek told ABC News’ T.J. Holmes, “I was doing so well…my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So we were all very optimistic. Then, I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed.”

Trebek talked about how cancer has taken a toll on him, bringing him “excruciating pain,” fatigue and depression.

“I talk to the audience sometimes and I get teary eyed for no reason. I don’t even bother to explain it anymore…I just keep going,” he added.

In March, Trebek announced his diagnosis in a YouTube video. Despite the news, he remained optimistic.

He rebounded, finished his first round of chemotherapy and went on to film Season 35 of Jeopardy!.

When asked if he’s started to think differently about life, the Jeopardy! host told T.J. that he’s not scared of dying.

“I realize that there is an end in sight for me, just as there is for everyone else,” Trebek said.

“One line that I have used with our staff…is that when I do pass on, one thing they will not say at my funeral is, ‘Oh, he was taken from us too soon.’ Hey guys. I’m 79 years old. I’ve had one hell of a good life.…the thought of passing on doesn’t frighten me.”

Trebek said he has no plans to stop hosting Jeopardy!

“As long as I can walk out and greet the audience and the contestants and run the game, I’m happy,” he said.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

