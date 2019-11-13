BREAKING NEWS

Trailer with nearly 100,000 meals for homeless veterans stolen from nonprofit in Kansas: Report

Posted On 12 Nov 2019
iStock(LENEXA, Kan.) — A trailer with nearly 100,000 meals for homeless veterans was stolen on the holiday weekend meant to celebrate former U.S. servicemen and women.

The 5-by-8-foot trailer was stolen in front of the headquarters for Friends in Service of Heroes in Lenexa, Kansas, sometime between Saturday night and Monday morning, KMBC-TV, the ABC affiliate in Kansas City, Missouri, reported. About 97,000 meals worth $30,000 was inside.

The food was to be delivered to the Kansas City VA Medical Center later this month, according to the station.

The trailer is adorned with two bumper stickers containing the logo for the nonprofit organization and has the license plate number 133 KMA.

Additional information was not immediately available. The Lenexa Police Department is investigating the theft.

