Trading meth for Mezcal: ‘Breaking Bad’ stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are breaking into the alcohol biz

Ursula Coyote/AMC Former Breaking Bad co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are indeed reuniting for a new project – though perhaps not the one fans were expecting.

After teasing an upcoming collaboration over the past few weeks, they revealed in a joint Instagram post Tuesday that they’re now in the alcohol business. They’ve teamed up to create a new brand of Mezcal called Dos Hombres.

Cranston and Paul explain that they had the idea three years ago while sitting in a sushi bar in New York. After that, they began traveling to Oaxaca, Mexico in search of the perfect Mezcal – until finally they found it “on a dirt-road, in [a] tiny village, hours away from the center of town.”

“Holy s*** it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it,” they wrote. “We named it Dos Hombres – two guys on a quest.”

They continue, “It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think.”

Of course, fans were hoping the two were reuniting for the Breaking Bad movie set to come out later this year on Netflix. But now they can drown their sorrows with a nice glass of Dos Hombres.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.