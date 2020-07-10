Tracking Tropical Storm Fay: Where it’s heading

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO and EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News



(NEW YORK) –Tropical Storm Fay is bringing pounding rains to New Jersey and New York City and slamming the coastline with gusty winds.

Just before 5 p.m., Fay made landfall near Atlantic City, New Jersey, with sustained winds of 50 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Fenwick Island, Delaware, up through to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. Flash flood watches remain in effect from Delaware to Massachusetts.

A tropical storm warning was issued from Delaware to Connecticut while a flash flood watch is in effect from Maryland to Massachusetts.

On Friday morning flash flooding struck Delaware, Maryland and the New Jersey shore, where some areas are seeing as much as six inches of rain.

Fay will bring heavy rain into New York City by the afternoon.

The storm will then head north up the Hudson Valley and into Vermont on Saturday.

The biggest threat with Fay will not be damaging winds but flash flooding. In some areas, seven inches of rain is possible.

Winds will be gusty along the coast, 40 to 50 mph, but no major wind damage is expected.

Tornadoes cannot be ruled out in the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast on Friday and Saturday.

Tropical Storm Fay is already the sixth named storm of the 2020 hurricane season, which is the earliest at this point in the year ever. In 2005, the busiest hurricane season on record, the sixth named storm was recorded on July 22.

