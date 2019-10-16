U.S. NEWS Tracking the nor'easter: Where the heavy rain, gusty winds are heading https://linewsradio.com/tracking-the-noreaster-where-the-heavy-rain-gusty-winds-are-heading/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Heavy rain, gusty winds and possibly flash flooding are headed to the Northeast as a nor’easter strengthens off the coast.

The heavy rain is pushing across Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

The heavy rain will then move to New York City, bringing a rough evening commute for those in Philadelphia, New York and parts of New England.

Some spots in New Jersey and New York could see up to 4 inches of rain as well as flash flooding.

The rain will last in New York City until about 10 p.m. Boston will see its heaviest rain overnight, clearing out after 4 a.m.

By Thursday morning the heavy rain will be confined to northern New England. It’ll clear out early afternoon.

Winds are also a major concern.

Wind gusts along the New Jersey coast and Long Island could reach 60 mph Wednesday night through Thursday morning. The highest gusts will likely be in southeastern New England, with gusts possibly reaching 70 mph.

On Thursday, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston could all see gusts reaching 50 mph — which could cause flight delays and cancellations.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.