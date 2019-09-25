BREAKING NEWS

Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews facing disorderly conduct charge

Posted On 24 Sep 2019
Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) — Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews is facing a charge of disorderly conduct related to a May incident in his hometown of Scottsdale.

Court records show the 22-year-old is being accused of disruptive behavior or fighting. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Wednesday.

ESPN obtained a copy of the police report, which describes an an incident between Matthews and a security guard outside the condo where Matthews lives. The guard said that she was in her vehicle when she heard the sound of someone trying to open her door. As she got out of the car, she says she confronted Matthews, who allegedly appeared to be intoxicated.

The woman told police that as Matthews walked away, he “pulled his pants down, bent over, and grabbed his butt cheeks.” She added that the 22-year-old kept his underwear on.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs are aware of the complaint…against forward Auston Matthews,” the team said in a statement Tuesday. “Auston is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities but neither he nor the Club will comment any further out of respect for the process involved.”

Matthews signed a five-year contract with Toronto worth $58.17 million.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

