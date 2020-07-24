‘Top Gun: Maverick’, sequels to ‘A Quiet Place’ and ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ bumped to 2021

Credit: Scott Garfield. © 2019 Paramount Pictures Corporation. All rights reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Another day, another announcement that Hollywood studios are shelving their big pictures until 2021.

With U.S. theaters still shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic and cases increasing in many states, Variety reports Paramount has grounded Top Gun: Maverick. The Tom Cruise movie, which had already been bumped from its June 26th release date to December 23, will now fly into theaters on July 2, 2021.

The studio also announced that A Quiet Place II, which had been bumped from March 20 to September 4, will now be released on April 23, 2021.

Similarly, two Spider-Man projects have swung into new release dates; the Marvel Studios co-produced follow-up to Spider-Man: Far from Home will move from July 16, 2021 to November of that year. The move no doubt is partly to make room for Marvel Studios’ anticipated openings: the studio’s Black Widow was bumped from its May 1 slot, causing a chain reaction of conflicts with the release dates for its other superhero flicks.

Also, the sequel to Sony’s Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has also been delayed by sixth months: it’s now slated for an October 7, 2022 opening.

By Stephen Iervolino

