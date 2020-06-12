Tom Hanks WWII Navy drama ‘Greyhound’ sails to Apple TV+ July 10

© 2019 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Apple TV+ has announced that Greyhound, Tom Hanks’ World War II film based on the C.S. Forester novel, will make its debut on July 10.

The movie, originally slated for a theatrical run, follows Hanks as a U.S. Navy skipper who must lead an Allied convoy being stalked by wolf packs of Nazi submarines.

Two-time Oscar winner Hanks wrote the screenplay to the thriller, which is based on real events.

Sony Pictures had previously bumped its release from May 8 to June 12 because of theater closings from the COVID-19 crisis, before Apple TV+ scooped up the film, making it the first major theatrical film to come to the streaming service instead of theaters.

Elisabeth Shue, recently seen in Amazon Prime’s series The Boys, co-stars.

By George Costantino and Stephen Iervolino

