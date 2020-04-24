BREAKING NEWS

Tom Hanks gifts bullied boy named Corona with a typewriter and his friendship

Posted On 24 Apr 2020
By :
Comment: 0

Kevin Winter/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — An eight-year-old Australian boy gained a typewriter and a friend in Tom Hanks after writing the actor an emotional and thoughtful letter. 

When Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, revealed in March they tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia, the young boy, named Corona De Vries, reached out to the Hollywood legend. 

“I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus. Are you OK?” the boy read from his letter during a segment for Australia’s Channel 7. According to Entertainment Tonight, he then shared the heartbreaking news that his classmates were teasing him about his name, which they’ve related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In response, the Saving Private Ryan actor dusted off his Corona-brand typewriter, typed out a response on it, and sent both items back to the boy. 

He wrote, “Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful. You know, you are the only person I’ve ever known to have the name Corona, like the ring around the sun, a crown.”

“I thought this typewriter would suit you. Ask a grown-up how it works. And use it to write me back,” the 63-year-old actor instructed before adding one last personal touch.

In his own handwriting, he referenced the classic children’s movie Toy Story and wrote, “P.S. You got a friend in me.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
April 2020
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup