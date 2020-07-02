Tom Hanks calls out people who won’t wear a mask, “My Lord, it’s common sense”

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) — Tom Hanks is calling out people who aren’t doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to People, while promoting his upcoming Apple TV+ movie Greyhound, the 63-year-old actor explained, “There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands.”

“Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you,” he added. “Don’t be a p***y, get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic… My Lord, it’s common sense.”

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were two of the first celebrities to announce that they tested positive for the coronavirus back in March. Now, months later and fully recovered from the illness, the Forrest Gump alum gave an update on how they are doing.

“… we are fine,” he affirmed. “We had about 10 days of very uncomfortable symptoms. Not life-threatening, we’re happy to say.”

“I guess we were model recoverers from COVID-19, but we were also isolated so that we would not give it to anybody else that we came in contact with,” he continued. “And since then have been doing the same isolating, social distancing that is being asked of the world so, we are fine.”

By Danielle Long

