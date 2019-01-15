BREAKING NEWS

Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie to shoot ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ & ‘8’ back-to-back

Posted On 15 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie to shoot 'Mission: Impossible 7' & '8' back-to-back https://linewsradio.com/tom-cruise-and-director-christopher-mcquarrie-to-shoot-mission-impossible-7-8-back-to-back/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

© 2018 Paramount Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Light the fuse: Tom Cruise and writer-director Christopher McQuarrie have just announced they’re collaborating on 7th and 8th Mission: Impossible adventures, which they’ll shoot back-to-back.

The pair have worked on the billion-dollar franchise since 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, which raked in $682.7 million worldwide. Their recent follow-up, 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, raked in just over $791 million globally. 

According to Cruise’s Twitter, M:I – 7 and M:I – 8 will hit theaters in the summers of 2021 and 2022, respectively.

McQuarrie’s response? Appropriately, “Missions: Accepted.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
36°
broken clouds
humidity: 45%
wind: 7mph N
H 35 • L 33
38°
Wed
32°
Thu
39°
Fri
39°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup