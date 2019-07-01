BREAKING NEWS

Toddler twins get into grandma’s lotion and it’s equal parts messy and adorable

Posted On 01 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Facebook / Cynthia Bellamy(NEW YORK) — Little kids sure can make a big scene.

Twins Jax and Jai, 22 months, got into their grandmother’s lotion. The results are equally adorable and messy.

Cynthia Bellamy‎, the twins’ grandmother, submitted the video for the “GMA Moment” to Ginger Zee’s Facebook page.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, woman says in the cute clip that she “fell asleep for two minutes.”

That’s all the boys needed. Jax even tried to blame his brother, though both boys are covered in lotion from the waist down.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
82°
clear sky
humidity: 37%
H 79 • L 78
82°
Tue
85°
Wed
82°
Thu
80°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup