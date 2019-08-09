BREAKING NEWS

To honor sitcom’s 25th anniversary, new LEGO set allows the ‘Friends’ cast to really click

Posted On 09 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  To honor sitcom's 25th anniversary, new LEGO set allows the 'Friends' cast to really click https://linewsradio.com/to-honor-sitcoms-25th-anniversary-new-lego-set-allows-the-friends-cast-to-really-click/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/rss.xml

 

LEGO(LOS ANGELES) — We always knew Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, and Phoebe really clicked…and now they’ll be able to do that literally, thanks to a new LEGO set commemorating Friends‘ 25th anniversary

On September 1, the company will release a 1,070 piece LEGO set depicting the show’s Central Perk coffee shop. Along with minifigure replicas of the cast — and of course, downtrodden barista Gunther — the set is packed with details and must-have memorabilia from the hit show.

And yes, of course Jennifer Aniston’s minifigure sports a plastic facsimile of the famous “Rachel” ‘do.

Most notable is the show’s iconic couch, which rolls out as a removable set piece of its own.

The accessories include Ross’s brick-built keyboard, Rachel’s tray and coffee cup, Monica’s muffin, Joey’s pizza box, pizza slice and “man bag,” Chandler’s laptop, Phoebe’s guitar and Gunther’s broom.

But at 1,070 pieces — could it BE any more complicated?

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
82°
few clouds
humidity: 42%
wind: 8mph WNW
H 85 • L 81
78°
Sat
78°
Sun
83°
Mon
79°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup