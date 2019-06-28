BREAKING NEWS

To celebrate the big spirit of Pride, LEGO created the world’s tiniest Pride parade

Posted On 28 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS To celebrate the big spirit of Pride, LEGO created the world's tiniest Pride parade https://linewsradio.com/to-celebrate-the-big-spirit-of-pride-lego-created-the-worlds-tiniest-pride-parade/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

iStock(YONKERS, N.Y.) — LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Yonkers, New York, is commemorating this year’s historic Pride celebration piece by piece.

LEGOLAND is marking the 50th anniversary Stonewall uprising with an installation of “The World’s Tiniest Pride Parade,” to commemorate the birth of the modern LGBT movement in 1969.

LEGOLAND’s Pride parade condenses the flair of New York’s own Pride parade, complete with colorful characters celebrating in the streets, craftily designed floats and plenty of rainbows.

“Our model builder worked hard to complete the smallest Pride parade after 25 hours of conceptualization, sketching, virtually building and constructing,” Nicholas Hurst, sales and marketing executive at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester, told GMA.

This Pride parade built out of LEGO bricks is accompanied by a Stonewall semi-centennial mosaic, which can also be seen in the center’s MINILAND display — a LEGO cityscape that gives everyone a one-of-a-kind view of the New York City skyline.

A Pride float made of LEGOs is shown in this undated photo.

“We wanted to share this enthusiastic spirit of togetherness in our MINILAND, made out of over 1.5 million LEGO bricks,” Hurst said.

The Pride parade installation will be open for the rest of June.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
81°
broken clouds
humidity: 48%
wind: 6mph SW
H 82 • L 80
83°
Sat
78°
Sun
82°
Mon
83°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup