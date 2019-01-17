BREAKING NEWS

‘To Catch a Predator’ host Chris Hansen busted for writing bad checks

Posted On 17 Jan 2019
Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images(CONNECTICUT) — Chris Hanson, host of the reality TV series To Catch a Predator, turned himself in to police in Stamford, Connecticut Wednesday on charges of bouncing checks.

In the summer of 2017, Hanson ordered promotional trinkets from a Stamford company, say police. That September, he was given a bill for $13,000, but the check he used to pay it bounced.

Hanson reportedly told the owner of the company he would pay off the debt in installments, but never followed through. The owner then called police who tried to speak with Hanson before a second check bounced.

The 59-year-old former TV host was charged with writing a bad check and failing to pay his debt. He was released after promising to appear in court at a later date.

Hansen hosted NBC’s Dateline hidden camera series To Catch a Predator between 2007 and 2008. He also hosted the spinoffs To Catch an I.D. Thief and To Catch a Con Man.

