‘Tis the AMC-eason: Network rolls out full slate of holiday classics

Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images)(LOS ANGELES) — While a turkey and some mistletoe help to make the season bright, those in the know know that holiday movies are the perfect compliment to the Christmas season.

With that in mind, AMC has announced that, like you on Thanksgiving, it’s stuffing itself to the gills — but with a full slate of holiday movies starting November 25.

Things kick off with an All-Day National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Marathon, starting on November 25 at 9 a.m.

That’s followed by a full compliment of Claymation classics, with AMC’s Rankin-Bass Christmas Weekend. Starting Saturday, November 30 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time through Sunday, December 1 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern, the network is rolling out The Year Without a Santa Claus, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, Jack Frost, Rudolph’s Shiny New Year, “and many more.”

Other holiday hits include Jon Favreau’s Will Ferrell comedy, Elf, the Vince Vaughn movies Fred Claus and Four Christmases, as well as Miracle on 34th Street and the reality show the Great Christmas Light Fight.

Here’s the full schedule:

Tuesday, 11/26: Christmas with the Kranks – 5:00 p.m. & 11:00 p.m., Elf – 7:00 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, 11/27: Fred Claus – 4:30 p.m., Four Christmases – 7:00 p.m., Fred Claus – 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, 11/28: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory – 4:30 p.m., Great Christmas Light Fight – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, 11/29: Kung Fu Panda – 5:00 p.m. & 11:00 p.m., The Polar Express – 7:00 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Saturday 11/30: The Year Without a Santa Claus – 5:45 p.m. & 11:00 p.m., Elf – 7:00 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, 12/1: 6:00 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – 6:00 p.m., National Lampoon’s

Christmas Vacation – 8:15 p.m., Christmas with the Kranks – 10:30 p.m.

Monday, 12/2: Planes, Trains & Automobiles – 5:00 p.m., Christmas with the Kranks – 7:00 p.m., Fred Claus – 9:00 p.m., Four Christmases – 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday, 12/3: Fred Claus – 5:30 p.m., National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – 8:00 p.m. & 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday, 12/4: The Polar Express – 6:00 p.m. & 10:00 p.m., Elf – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, 12/5: Elf – 6:00 p.m., Four Christmases – 8:00 p.m., Miracle on 34th Street – 10:00 p.m.

Friday, 12/6: Four Christmases – 6:00 p.m., Christmas with the Kranks – 8:00 p.m., Fred Claus – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, 12/7: Christmas with the Kranks – 6:00 p.m., National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – 8:00 p.m. & 10:15 p.m.

Sunday, 12/8: The Polar Express – 4:00 p.m. & 10:00 p.m., Elf – 6:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.

Monday, 12/9: Miracles from Heaven – 4:30 p.m., Miracle on 34th Street – 7:00 p.m., & 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, 12/10: The Polar Express – 6:00 p.m. & 10:00 p.m., Elf – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, 12/11: Elf – 6:00 p.m., National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – 8:00 p.m., Four Christmases – 10:15 p.m.

Thursday 12/12: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – 5:45 p.m., Christmas with the Kranks – 8:00 p.m., Fred Claus – 10:00 p.m.

Friday, 12/13: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory – 4:30 p.m., The Polar Express – 7:00 p.m., How Murray Saved Christmas – 9:00 p.m., The Year Without a Santa Claus – 10:00 p.m., Frosty’s Winter Wonderland – 11:15 p.m.

Saturday, 12/14: The Polar Express – 5:00 p.m, Elf – 7:00 p.m & 9:00 p.m., Ice Age – 11:00 p.m

Sunday, 12/15: Mrs. Doubtfire – 4:00 p.m. & 11:30 p.m., National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – 7:00 p.m. & 9:15 p.m.

Monday, 12/16: Fred Claus – 5:30 p.m., Elf – 8:00 p.m., Love the Coopers – 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday, 12/17: Elf – 6:00 p.m., National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – 8:00 p.m, Miracle on 34th Street – 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday, 12/18: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – 5:45 p.m., Elf – 8:00 p.m., Mrs. Doubtfire – 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, 12/19: Elf – 6:00 p.m., Four Christmases – 8:00 p.m., Love the Coopers – 10:00 p.m.

Friday, 12/20: Four Christmases – 6:00 p.m., Elf – 8:00 p.m., National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, 12/21: Christmas with the Kranks – 4:00 p.m. & 10:15 p.m., Elf – 6:00 p.m., National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, 12/22: Ernest Saves Christmas – 4:30 p.m., Fred Claus – 6:30 p.m., Four Christmases – 9:00 p.m., The Polar Express – 11:00 p.m.

Monday, 12/23: Four Christmases – 6:00 p.m., National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – 8:00 p.m. & 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday, 12/24: The Polar Express – 5:00 p.m., Elf – 7:00 p.m., National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – 9:00 p.m., Four Christmases – 11:15 p.m.

Wednesday 12/25: All-Day National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Marathon – beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

Thursday 12/26: Snow Day – 6:00 p.m., Christmas with the Kranks – 8:00 p.m., Four Christmases – 10:00 p.m., Christmas with the Kranks – 12:00 a.m., Four Christmases – 2:00 a.m., All I Want for Christmas – 4:00 a.m.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.