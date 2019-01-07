Sports News Timberwolves fire head coach Tom Thibodeau https://linewsradio.com/timberwolves-fire-head-coach-tom-thibodeau/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Michael Reaves/Getty Images(MINNEAPOLIS) — Tom Thibodeau has been let go as the president of basketball operations and head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team announced on Sunday.

The shakeup came following Minnesota’s 108-86 win over the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday. League sources told ESPN Thibodeau had no idea he was going to be relieved of his duties.

“We would like to thank Tom for his efforts and wish him all the best,” Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor said in a statement. “These decisions are never easy to make, but we felt them necessary to move our organization forward.”

Along with Thibodeau, the Timberwolves also fired assistant coach Andy Greer.

Assistant coach Ryan Saunders will step in as Minnesota’s interim head coach for the remainder of this season, the team said, while Scott Layden will stay put as general manager. However, sources tell ESPN Layden’s future with the team remains uncertain.

Nearly halfway through the season, the Timberwolves are in 11th place in the Western Conference standings with a record of 19-21.

