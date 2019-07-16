BREAKING NEWS

Tiger Woods prepping for Open, says winning Masters took a toll

Posted On 16 Jul 2019
Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland) — He’s coming off a remarkable win at The Masters, but Tiger Woods is unsure if he will be fully prepared for this week’s British Open.

“It’s not quite as sharp as I’d like to have it right now,” Woods told reporters on Tuesday about his game. “I still need to get the shape of the golf ball a little bit better than I am right now, especially with the weather coming in and the winds are going to be changing.”

Woods has played just ten competitive rounds since winning April’s Masters. His unfamiliarity with the course for The Open will likely also played a role. Royal Portrush is hosting the tournament for the first time since 1951.

Woods says he had never stepped foot on the course until this week.

After the Masters, Woods missed the cut at the PGA Championship, and finished 9th and 21st, respectively, at the Memorial Tournament and the U.S. Open. He then took a two-week vacation where he played “zero” golf.

“Getting myself into position to win the Masters…it took a lot out of me,” Woods admitted Tuesday. “It was a very emotional week and one that I keep reliving. It’s hard to believe that I pulled it off and I ended up winning the tournament.

