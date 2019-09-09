Entertainment News Tiffany Haddish has good news about Kevin Hart: “He’s already walking. He’s good.” https://linewsradio.com/tiffany-haddish-has-good-news-about-kevin-hart-hes-already-walking-hes-good/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — As Kevin Hart recovers from back surgery following his September 1 car accident in Los Angeles, his longtime friend Tiffany Haddish has good news about his condition.

“He’s doing fine, Haddish tells Entertainment Tonight. “We’re gonna be starring in movies together. He’ll be back up and at ‘em. He’s already walking. He’s good.”

The comedians have known each other over a decade and have appeared in three films together: Night School, School Dance, and The Secret Life of Pets 2. Haddish is forever grateful to Hart for giving her financial help when she was homeless and living in her car.

Now that both are very successful, they both love teasing each other.

“He was making fun of me cause I tore my meniscus when we was doing press for Secret Life Of Pets 2. I had a sleeve on my leg,” Haddish remembers.

“He’s making fun of me, talking about ‘Tiff, you ain’t gonna get no man. Ain’t no man gonna want you with no brace on your leg,’” she says. “’You need to go get the surgery!’ And I said, ‘You know what, I’m not, I don’t have time to get surgery. I’m gonna let my body do what it do and heal itself.'”

“And look, I’m rocking high heels and I’m walking,” Haddish she laughs. “Now I’m about to make fun of you. When you get back moving good, Kevin, I’m coming for you. I’m coming for your back!”

Hart reportedly suffered three fractures in his back when his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, in which he was a passenger, crashed on Mulholland Highway in L.A. He is expected to make a full recovery.