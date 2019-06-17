BREAKING NEWS

Tiffany Haddish cancels Atlanta show to protest new Georgia abortion law

Posted On 17 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Tiffany Haddish cancels Atlanta show to protest new Georgia abortion law https://linewsradio.com/tiffany-haddish-cancels-atlanta-show-to-protest-new-georgia-abortion-law/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

ABC/Paula Lobo(ATLANTA) — Tiffany Haddish has canceled her scheduled June 22 show at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta as a protest against Georgia’s new abortion law.

“After much deliberation, I am postponing my upcoming show in Atlanta,” the comedian and actress said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone.

“I love the state of Georgia,” she continued, “but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there.”

Ticket holders are being offered refunds.

In May, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed the measure, which outlaws abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is typically about six weeks into a pregnancy. The law is set to take effect in January 2020.

Haddish is hosting the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. For her next film role, she will star with Common in the crime drama, The Kitchen, opening in theaters August 9.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
73°
light rain
humidity: 78%
wind: 8mph SW
H 74 • L 71
68°
Tue
70°
Wed
79°
Thu
75°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup