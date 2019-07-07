U.S. NEWS Thunderstorms arrive as South continues to deal with hot temperatures https://linewsradio.com/thunderstorms-arrive-as-south-continues-to-deal-with-hot-temperatures/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Jurkos/iStock(NEW YORK) — The cold front responsible for the strong storms in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Saturday continues to move southeast.

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for most of the South as a complex front extends across most of the country.

The severe threat for hail and wind damage is isolated to Montana and extreme northwest North Dakota. However, there is a threat for flash flooding in eastern Virginia and the coastal plain of North Carolina, where the heaviest rain is expected.

On Monday, the slow-moving front works its way further to the south — bringing the rain and thunderstorms along with it. The severe weather threat for Monday moves eastward into the Dakotas and northwest Minnesota, where damaging winds and large hail can be expected. A tornado or two in this area cannot be ruled out either.

Heat and humidity remain in the South on Sunday thanks to high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. Heat index values will be near 100 degrees from Del Rio, Texas, to Charlotte, North Carolina. The oppressive heat and humidity moves slightly north on Tuesday to include Kansas, Kentucky and Missouri. Oklahoma City will feel like 98 degrees Sunday, before rising to a stifling heat index of 109 degrees on Tuesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s temperature outlook for the end of this week doesn’t looking promising for those wishing for cooler weather. With warmer-than-average temperatures forecast for the entire country, it looks like summer is here to stay.

