BREAKING NEWS

Three dead after tornado hits Cuba’s capital

Posted On 28 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

WORLD NEWS Three dead after tornado hits Cuba's capital  https://linewsradio.com/three-dead-after-tornado-hits-cubas-capital/  http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

YAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images(HAVANA) — At least three people are dead and 172 others injured after a tornado struck the capital of Cuba overnight, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said in a tweet Monday.

The Cuban president said the damage in Havana is “severe.”

According to the BBC, wind speeds reached up to 60 mph, uprooting trees and cutting power to many.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
29°
overcast clouds
humidity: 40%
wind: 10mph N
H 30 • L 30
43°
Tue
37°
Wed
13°
Thu
21°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup