Three dead after tornado hits Cuba’s capital

YAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images(HAVANA) — At least three people are dead and 172 others injured after a tornado struck the capital of Cuba overnight, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said in a tweet Monday.

The Cuban president said the damage in Havana is “severe.”

Estamos recorriendo lugares afectados por fenómeno atmosférico de gran intensidad en Regla. Los daños son severos, hasta el momento lamentamos la pérdida de 3 vidas humanas y se atienden 172 heridos. Varias brigadas trabajando ya en el restablecimiento #SomosCuba pic.twitter.com/mPo9yAnaZy — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) January 28, 2019

According to the BBC, wind speeds reached up to 60 mph, uprooting trees and cutting power to many.

