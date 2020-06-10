Thomas Lane, police officer involved in Floyd’s death, released from jail on bail

kali9/iStockBy ROSA SANCHEZ, ABC NEWS

(MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.) — Thomas Lane, one of the four Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd, has been released from jail on bail.

Lane, 37, who had been held on $750,000 conditional bail, was freed from the Hennepin County jail at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday, according to jail records.

His lawyer, Earl Gray, confirmed Lane was released Wednesday afternoon after posting bail and told ABC News he had no further comment at this time.

He is one of three officers charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Floyd.

The fourth officer, Derek Chauvin, who was caught on camera pinning Floyd down with his knee while he cried out, “I can’t breathe,” has been charged with second-degree murder and has not entered a plea.

All four officers were fired following Floyd’s murder.

Lane, who was a rookie on the force, was being held on $1 million without conditions, but was released on conditions at $750,000. He will be monitored during release, may not carry a gun and must not take part in any law enforcement activities.

Lane’s next hearing is scheduled for June 29, and his attorney, Gray, told the Star Tribune that the fired cop is planning to file a motion to dismiss the charges against him.

