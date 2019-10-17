BREAKING NEWS

Third season of ‘Stranger Things’ sets viewership record, says Netflix

Posted On 17 Oct 2019
Image courtesy of Netflix(NEW YORK) — A record number of households tuned in to watch the third season of Stranger Things, which launched July 4, making it the most popular season.

In a Wednesday tweet, Netflix claimed that 64 million households viewed the show in its first four weeks — its best numbers to date.

It should be noted that Netflix defines a view as a member account that has watched 70 percent of one episode of a series, or 70 percent of a film.  Also, unlike Nielsen viewer numbers, Netflix’s audience measurements and their methods aren’t available for independent verification.

Last month, Netflix announced that the hit series was renewed for a fourth season, as the show’s creators, twin brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, inked a big deal with the streamer.

Stranger Things, which is set in the 80s, follows a group of kids — played by Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Millie Bobby Brown — who encounter supernatural events in their seemingly ordinary town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

