Thesis In Expository Writing

hello learning birds this is mr. Buffington and this is our lesson on expository essays we’re going to look at the thesis statement what is this thesis I’ve heard so much about we’ve talked about it in pretty much all the lessons up to this point we’re going to discuss what a thesis is we’re going to look at a three-prong thesis and share some examples of a three-prong thesis and explain why those are important and then we’re going to play a game called spot the thesis at the end to try and test your knowledge see if you’ve learned what a thesis is so a thesis or thesis statement is the point of your paper it’s the point of the essay it’s the if in an expository piece you’re trying to share information about something it’s what you’re trying to share information about that’s the thesis statement everything in the paper will support the point that you’re trying to make so those 3 paragraphs that we have of supporting details they are all supporting what the thesis they’re trying to support that point all the content that you have supports your thesis tries to make your thesis make sense there’s one type of thesis that is very often used I like this type so I’m going to talk about it it’s called a three prong thesis it states three major points that support your thesis right inside of what we call the thesis statement so usually in the same sentence as the thesis we state three points that would support your thesis okay those three points will then be expanded into the body of the essay they will be expanded into three separate paragraphs called the body of the essay that are your supporting details so basically this works really well with a five paragraph essay format you state the thesis with three major points in it to your three prong thesis then you have three paragraphs of supporting detail that are taken from that thesis statement and then you have a conclusion so it’s the backbone of all that you’ll do inside the essay is getting that thesis statement correct let me show you an example of a three-prong thesis the snow sports and beauty make winter the best time of the year okay the snow sports and beauty those are the three things so I would have a paragraph about the snow a paragraph about this winter sports and a paragraph of how beautiful things are and that would make it winter the best time of the year the thesis is that winter is the best time of the year and the supporting points are the snow sports and beauty let’s look at another example of a three prong thesis Shakespeare shows through his comedies tragedies and poetry that he is the best writer ever the thesis or the point you’re trying to make is that Shakespeare is the best writer ever and the three supporting details are his comedies his tragedies and his poetry so you use those as examples throughout the essay so now what we’re going to do is we’re going to play the game spot that thesis or spot thus thesis statement inside of this paragraph I’ve never laughed so hard in all my life this past weekend I was able to enjoy the summer blockbuster pie in face the screenplay casting and directing made at the best movie I’ve seen in years it was easy to choose a rating for this movie here we are so look for the thesis statement in there there’s a bunch of other information there’s an attention-getter in a conclusion but boom right in the middle there that’s our thesis statement the screenplay casting and directing made it the best movie I’ve seen in years those are the three points that will be made throughout this movie review just threw out a random example alright let’s do it again I do not like them in a box I do not like them with a fox dr. Seuss for millions of people these catchy words bring back memories of story time through his memorable characters meaningful lessons and mesmerizing artistry dr. Seuss has promoted reading throughout the world nobody before or since has had the same kind of impact as dr. Seuss where is the thesis statement in this one we’re going to talk about this thesis statement a little bit more a thesis statements right in the middle there through his one memorable characters to meaningful lessons three mesmerizing artistry those are the three points that will be made dr. Seuss has promoted reading throughout the world so the thesis is that dr. Seuss is promoted reading throughout the world and the three things I mentioned before the supporting details now notice with this I use memorable characters meaningful lesson mesmerizing artistry I tried to do that on purpose to show that each of the points is balanced you have two words not only that I made two words the first one starting with an M to make a little bit of alliteration in there when you write when you’re writing a three-prong thesis you want to have it balanced so that the points are basically the same they’re balanced like that they are in this example so some things to remember about a thesis the thesis is the point of your paper a three-prong thesis sets up the entire backbone for your five paragraph essay and remember to stay focused on supporting your thesis no matter what hope that lessons helped you to understand what a thesis is have a wonderful day

Thesis In Expository Writing

