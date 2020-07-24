Below, you will see generated settings for Cccam, Mgcamd, Oscam and Wicard. Any subscription can be suspended free of charge for unlimited time. After suspension, the package name will be marked with red meaning that it is not active. Therefore, receiver settings shall be changed as well! For the convenience of our users, a warning letter on termination of the subscription and necessity to extend it will be sent to the e-mail specified during registration 7 newcamd days before termination of any of your subscriptions. Do you want to watch without paying or simply to earn with cardsharing.cc? There is nothing to be as simple as the affiliate program! Place your unique affiliate link (which can be found in "Your affiliate link" section of sub-menu) on your web-site, in your signature somewhere on forums, etc. and get income of up to 20% of all purchases of the users registered using your affiliate link within the whole year! Using the affiliate link, you may register your friends, relatives and anybody else and get constant income which can be used both for paying CS and monthly withdrawal to your WM purse.Interest rates of 5%, 10%, 15% and 20% directly depend on the turnover over the last month. In the request for withdrawal, you need to specify your login, password, purse number and amount of withdrawal. For this, you need to click "Suspend" under the package name and confirm. Cccam protocol is supported by the above emulators. After suspension, the package name will be marked with red meaning that it is not active. You may change your data such as password, E-Mail and type of receiver in "Personal information" section. Therefore, receiver settings shall be changed as well! For the oscam convenience of our users, a warning letter on termination of the subscription and necessity to extend it will be sent to the e-mail specified during registration 7 days before termination of any of your subscriptions. Do you want to watch without paying or simply to earn with cardsharing.cc? There is nothing to be as simple as the affiliate program! Place your unique affiliate link (which can be found in "Your affiliate link" section of sub-menu) on your web-site, in your signature somewhere on forums, etc. and get income of up to 20% of all purchases of the users registered using your affiliate link within the whole year! Using the affiliate link, you may register your friends, relatives and anybody else and get constant income which can be used both for paying CS and monthly withdrawal to your WM purse.Interest rates of 5%, 10%, 15% and 20% directly depend on the turnover over the last month. We remind you that connecting to the server without valid subscription is It imposes sanctions in the form of account deactivation and, of course, its recovery after payment USD 5.0 penalty. There are 2 protocols available on the server – You may change your data such as password, E-Mail and type of receiver in "Personal information" section.