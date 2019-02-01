‘The Walking Dead’ midseason premiere drops a week early on on AMC Premiere

BREAKING NEWS

AMC/Joy Richardson(LOS ANGELES) — The Walking Dead‘s season nine midseason premiere is only a week away, but if you can’t wait that long, AMC has another option.

If you’re a subscriber to AMC’s digital service, AMC Premiere, you can watch the midseason premiere this Sunday, in the event you prefer TWD over watching the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

AMC Premiere will continue to air the season nine midseason debut for the entire week leading up to the show’s TV return on Sunday, February 10.

Though its audience has declined steadily over recent seasons, The Walking Dead, which stars Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride and Jeffery Dean Morgan, boasts the highest total viewership of any series in cable television history.

