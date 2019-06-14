BREAKING NEWS

‘The Walking Dead’ creator Robert Kirkman’s sci-fi comic ‘Oblivion Song’ coming to theaters

Posted On 14 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman's sci-fi comic 'Oblivion Song' coming to theaters https://linewsradio.com/the-walking-dead-creator-robert-kirkmans-sci-fi-comic-oblivion-song-coming-to-theaters/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

AMC(NEW YORK) — Robert Kirkman created the hit comic series The Walking Dead way back in 2008 — two years before it became the hit AMC show of the same name.

As previously reported, the zombie series is now being adapted into a big-screen trilogy, and now, another Kirkman project is getting the movie treatment.

Kirkman’s latest effort, the sci-fi comic Oblivion Song, is being adapted by his multimedia company Skybound and Universal Pictures.

Kirkman explain the project to ABC Radio: “Basically there was an event called The Transference that happened 10 years ago, where a large chunk of Philadelphia switched places with another dimension.”

He says of its hero, “Nathan Cole is one of the last remaining guys who…keeps going over there to try to save people…stranded in this other dimension that they’ve coined ‘Oblivion.'”

Oblivion’s song — that is, what draws Cole to keep making the dangerous jump into the monster-filled dimension — is another story.

“It’s a big question as to…what’s wrong with his life that he feels the need to do this and why is he so obsessed,” Kirkman explains.

Kirkman has written every monthly issue of The Walking Dead since its inception, and he explains Oblivion Song was a great way to stretch his legs, creatively.

“I’m fortunate enough to still be working on The Walking Dead after so many years…but you know, going and doing new things like Oblivion Song keeps me interested in Walking Dead and keeps that creative fire going.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
72°
few clouds
humidity: 38%
wind: 15mph W
H 70 • L 69
77°
Sat
74°
Sun
73°
Mon
78°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup