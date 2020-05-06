‘The Voice’ whittles its top 17 down to 9

BREAKING NEWS

Posted On 06 May 2020
NBC(LOS ANGELES) — It was a blood bath on Tuesday night’s The Voice as the NBC show culled eight hopefuls from the top 17.  It was so nerve wracking, judge Kelly Clarkson was seen clinging to a rather large glass of red wine during the show.

For the first time in Voice history, the eliminations went live using remote technology, with the singers finding out their fates while quarantining in their respective homes.

Based on Monday night’s performances, America voted to save Todd Tilghman from Team Blake Shelton, Michah Iverson from Team Kelly,  CammWess from John Legend’s team and Thunderstorm Artis from Nick Jonas’ team.  

Each coach was then allowed to move one of their remaining team members ahead to the next round, sending Toneisha Harris, Zan Fiskum, Megan Danielle and Allegra Miles into the top nine.

Finally, with nine remaining contenders, the judges were tasked to pick one final competitor from their team to sing for their life in the wildcard sing-off challenge — pitting Mandi Callisto, Cedrice, Joanna Serenko, and Michael Williams against each other for the night’s final save.

The voters chose to save Serenko due to her powerful performance of James Taylor’s “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight.”

That means the journey has ended not only for Mandi, Cedrice and Michael, but for Mandi Thomas, Arei Moon, Mike Jerel, Roderick Chambers and Joei Fulco.

The Voice returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

