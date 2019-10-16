Entertainment News 'The Voice' recap: The battle rounds continue with Gwen Stefani stealing an artist from John Legend https://linewsradio.com/the-voice-recap-the-battle-rounds-continue-with-gwen-stefani-stealing-an-artist-from-john-legend/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Trae Patton/NBC(NEW YORK) — The battle rounds continued on Tuesday night’s The Voice, with artists from Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani’s teams faced off against their respective teammates for the chance to advance to the knockout rounds.

Each coach enlisted the help of a guest adviser during rehearsals: Darius Rucker for Team Blake; Normani for Team Kelly; Usher for Team Legend; and Will.i.am for Team Gwen.

Here are Tuesday’s highlights:

Injoy Fountain and Alex Guthrie, representing Team Kelly, went head-to-head with each other on “Home,” by Cash Cash, featuring Bebe Rexha. Kelly’s adviser, Normani, said the contest came down to Injoy’s “charisma,” versus Alex’s “unique bluesiness.” Following their performance, Blake felt Alex could’ve been a little more aggressive. John agreed, saying Guthrie was a great technical singer, but his personality didn’t come across. Both coaches gave the round to Fountain, who seemed to be having fun on stage. Kelly saw things differently though, and declared Alex the winner. Injoy was sent home.

Next up was Team Gwen’s Alise Azkoul battling Myracle Holloway on Ariana Grande’s “breathin.” Gwen’s adviser, Will.i.am, sized the two artists: Myracle had the “chops,” but didn’t realize “how empowered she is.” Likewise, Alise is “an Audi next to a Bugatti next to an Audi and doesn’t realize it’s the same engine.” Kelly marveled at Alise’s control, while describing Myracle’s voice as “pure heart.” Blake felt both had great moments, but gave the edge to Holloway. Legend loved Myracle’s tone, but thought she needed to take more risks. The decision was Gwen’s though, and she chose Holloway for her “special gift.” Alise was sent packing.

Finally, John Legend chose Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” for the night’s last match-up, which featured Katie Kadan and Destiny Raine duking it out. The song, he explained, had both tender and powerful moments, giving both singers a chance to showcase their skills. The performance drew a standing ovation from all four coaches, all of whom agreed the battle was a toss-up. While praising both singers for a “thrilling” performance, Legend chose Katie, who moved on to the next round. Destiny was sent home — or so we thought.

After thanking Legend and giving him a hug, Blake and Gwen both pressed their buzzers, touching off a battle royale between the two lovebirds. Blake applauded Destiny for stepping up against a tough opponent and and “blowing the roof off the place.” When he bragged about winning the show “more seasons than Gwen has been a coach,” Stefani replied, “He may have the most wins, but I’ve had the longest career.”

“So true,” said Raine, who picked Gwen as her new coach.

Also advancing to the knockout rounds on Tuesday were Team Legend’s Matt New ousting Max Boyle, and Team Blake’s Cali Wilson besting EllieMae.

The battle rounds continue when The Voice returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.