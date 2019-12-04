BREAKING NEWS

‘The Voice’ recap: Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani each lose an artist

Posted On 04 Dec 2019
By :
Comment: 0

Trae Patton/NBC(NEW YORK) — On Tuesday’s episode of The Voice, the 10 artists who performed on Monday learned that Shane Q, from Team Kelly Clarkson, and Joana Martinez, from Gwen Stefani’s team, were sent home.

Shane and Joana were eliminated at the end of the one-hour results show. They lost an “Instant Save” vote to Marybeth Byrd, from Team John Legend.

There are now eight artists remaining in the competition, including those of Blake Shelton’s team.

Prior to the vote, Shane, Joana and Marybeth sang for an opportunity to be saved by the viewers. Shane covered Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly”; Joana performed “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye featuring Kimbra; and Marybeth tackled Calum Scott’s “You Are the Reason.”

The evening also included Kelly and John singing their re-imagined version of the holiday classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside,“ and Meghan Trainor performing “Wave,” joined by Mike Sabath.

The Voice returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

 Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
December 2019
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
38°
overcast clouds
humidity: 74%
wind: 6mph W
H 44 • L 41
43°
Thu
46°
Fri
39°
Sat
52°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup