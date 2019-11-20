BREAKING NEWS

‘The Voice’ recap: Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson each lose an artist

Posted On 20 Nov 2019
Trae Patton/NBC(NEW YORK) — Tuesday’s episode of The Voice, the 13 artists who performed on Monday learned that Cali Wilson, from Team Blake Shelton, and Max Boyle, from Kelly Clarkson’s team, were sent home.

Wilson and Boyle were eliminated at the end of the one-hour results show. They lost an “Instant Save” vote to Joana Martinez, from Team Gwen Stefani.

There are now 11 artists remaining in the competition.

Prior to the vote, Wilson, Boyle and Martinez sang for an opportunity to be saved by the viewers. Wilson performed “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac; Boyle covered Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud”; and Martinez tackled Alicia Keys’ “Superwoman.”

The results show also featured Gwen joining her team for a group performance of Lizzo’s “Good As Hell,” and Kelly leading her team in version of The Cranberries’ “Linger.”

The Voice returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

 

