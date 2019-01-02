BREAKING NEWS

‘The View’ co-host Abby Huntsman announces she’s pregnant with twins

Posted On 02 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  'The View' co-host Abby Huntsman announces she's pregnant with twins https://linewsradio.com/the-view-co-host-abby-huntsman-announces-shes-pregnant-with-twins/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(NEW YORK) — The View co-host Abby Huntsman announced Wednesday that she is pregnant — with twins.

She made the announcement in an exclusive interview with People magazine — but the 32-year-old confirmed the happy news in the opening minutes of Wednesday’s installment of The View. “It’s a girl…and a boy,” she said to applause.

Huntsman and her husband Jeffrey Livingston have a 13-month-old daughter, Isabel Grace. Huntsman revealed Livingston actually passed out at the doctor’s office when he learned they were having two babies — and she also asked for viewers with twins to send her advice about dealing with doubles.

Hunstman first joined The View lineup alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Meghan McCain in September 2018. Abby’s father Jon, a former governor of Utah, is the current Ambassador of the United States to Russia.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers
photo charity.jpg

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
38°
overcast clouds
humidity: 50%
wind: 3mph NE
H 37 • L 33
43°
Thu
40°
Fri
43°
Sat
44°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup